On Tuesday, Luis Robert (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (56) this season while batting .256 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (27.6%).

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), with two or more RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (46.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 27 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings