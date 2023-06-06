On Tuesday, Karolina Muchova (No. 43 in the world) faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 333) in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Pavlyuchenkova (+135), Muchova is the favorite with -165 odds.

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -165 Odds to Win Match +135 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Muchova defeated Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3.

Pavlyuchenkova took home the win 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 versus Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Muchova has played 21.2 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Muchova has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.7 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 20.0 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.

On clay courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova have met three times, and Pavlyuchenkova is 2-1, including a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Muchova at the Wimbledon on July 3, 2021, the last time these two went head-to-head.

In seven total sets against one another, Pavlyuchenkova has taken four, while Muchova has claimed three.

Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova have matched up for 77 total games, and Pavlyuchenkova has won more often, capturing 40 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Muchova and Pavlyuchenkova are averaging 25.7 games and 2.3 sets.

