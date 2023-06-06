Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (21.4%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
