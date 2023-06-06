The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 28 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (21.4%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings