On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .136 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .234 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (8.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings