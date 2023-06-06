On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266.

Jimenez has had a hit in 24 of 32 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 16 of 32 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 12 17 (85.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings