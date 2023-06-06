Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this season (18 of 58), with more than one RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (37.9%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (2-1 with a 5.47 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
