Player prop bet options for Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 61 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.342/.393 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 61 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 32 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.364/.427 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Anderson Stats

The Angels' Tyler Anderson (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Anderson has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 30 4.0 6 6 6 3 2 vs. Red Sox May. 24 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 at Orioles May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 2 2 at Guardians May. 12 6.0 6 3 3 1 3 vs. Rangers May. 5 5.0 5 3 2 6 5

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 10 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.346/.539 so far this year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jun. 3 4-for-5 2 0 2 7 0 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits).

He has a .264/.358/.491 slash line on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

