Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .257 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.355) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 143rd in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- In 80.0% of his 55 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 55 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|23 (85.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
