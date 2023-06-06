Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .257 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.355) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 143rd in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

In 80.0% of his 55 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 55 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 28 23 (85.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings