On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .273.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In five games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 24 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

