The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 35 hits, batting .208 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 150th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Wisdom has had a hit in 24 of 50 games this year (48.0%), including multiple hits nine times (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.0%), homering in 7.4% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings