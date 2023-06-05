Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on June 5 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .284.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 8.0% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Hoerner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 21 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (19.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings