Nico Hoerner and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Monday (beginning at 9:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .284/.339/.393 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has put up 61 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .276/.370/.434 slash line on the season.

Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Padres Jun. 3 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (1-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins May. 31 6.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2 at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Dodgers May. 6 6.0 1 2 2 6 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 27 RBI (50 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .253/.420/.480 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

