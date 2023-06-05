Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:10 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+145). San Diego is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +110 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 -1.5 +110 -135

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cubs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games). The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Chicago's past six games has been 8.4, a span during which the Cubs and their opponents have gone under each time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 58 games with a total.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 11-16 11-17 15-15 15-26 11-6

