Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (27-32) versus the Chicago Cubs (26-32) at PETCO Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on June 5.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cubs have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (257 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule