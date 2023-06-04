Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .263 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), with at least two hits seven times (21.2%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (45.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (9.1%).
- In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
