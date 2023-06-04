Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (25-35) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Detroit Tigers (26-30) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored White Sox (-175). Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the White Sox's game against the Tigers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Tigers with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 15, or 60%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The White Sox have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 9-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.