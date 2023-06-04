Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .386.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (256 total).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.388).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Kopech is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Kopech has put up eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara

