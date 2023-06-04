How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average one per game.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .386.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (256 total).
- The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.388).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Kopech is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the season in this game.
- Kopech has put up eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.