Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Tigers have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-175). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-10).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Chicago has played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-27-4).

The White Sox have collected a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-15 10-20 10-18 15-17 20-27 5-8

