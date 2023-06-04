The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .268 with eight doubles and nine walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (26.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.

In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 20 GP 21 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings