Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .268 with eight doubles and nine walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (26.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
- In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Boyd (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.96 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
