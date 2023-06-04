Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 34 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .207 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this year (23 of 49), with at least two hits nine times (18.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (26.5%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

