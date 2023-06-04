On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 5:30 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .282.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

In 75.5% of his games this season (37 of 49), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 20 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

