Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and seven walks while batting .266.

In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (19.0%).

He has scored in 19 of 42 games (45.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .275 AVG .148 .348 OBP .258 .800 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 6 HR 1 12 RBI 2 10/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 17 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings