The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 54 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this season (35 of 56), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 16 games this year (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 26 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (23.1%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

