Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (51.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
