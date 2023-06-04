Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on June 4 at 5:30 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (34 of 56), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (22 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
