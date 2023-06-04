Cubs vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (27-31) versus the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on June 4.
The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Cubs have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (250 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|L 6-0
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
|June 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
