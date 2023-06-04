Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (27-31) versus the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on June 4.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (250 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

