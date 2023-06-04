Sunday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (27-31) versus the Chicago Cubs (25-32) at PETCO Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on June 4.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres and Marcus Stroman (5-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SDPA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
  • The Cubs have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (250 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 29 Rays W 1-0 Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
May 30 Rays W 2-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
May 31 Rays L 4-3 Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
June 2 @ Padres W 2-1 Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
June 3 @ Padres L 6-0 Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
June 4 @ Padres - Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
June 5 @ Padres - Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
June 6 @ Angels - Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
June 7 @ Angels - Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels - Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants - Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani

