Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Angels.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is hitting .261 with a triple and four walks.
- Frazier has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Frazier has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
