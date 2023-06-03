Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .263 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (21.3%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had more than one.
- In 11 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.