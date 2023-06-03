The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .263 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (21.3%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had more than one.

In 11 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 26 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings