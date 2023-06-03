Today's WNBA schedule has lots in store. Among those two games is the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Washington Mystics.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play host to the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hit the road the Mystics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 3-2

3-2 MIN Record: 0-6

0-6 WAS Stats: 76.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 75.0 Opp. PPG (third)

76.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 75.0 Opp. PPG (third) MIN Stats: 78.3 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 87.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (21.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (21.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 WAS Odds to Win: -466

-466 MIN Odds to Win: +348

+348 Total: 162.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks face the Seattle Storm

The Storm go on the road to face the Sparks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 2-2

2-2 SEA Record: 0-3

0-3 LAS Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.8 Opp. PPG (10th) SEA Stats: 77.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 95.3 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (18.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (18.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (26.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 LAS Odds to Win: -241

-241 SEA Odds to Win: +192

+192 Total: 166.5 points

