Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Andrew Vaughn, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (55 total hits).
- He's slashing .256/.336/.442 on the year.
- Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has put up 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.311/.512 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 48 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .239/.322/.363 so far this season.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .279/.390/.419 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
