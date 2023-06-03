Player prop betting options for Andrew Vaughn, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 28 4.0 4 4 4 8 4 at Guardians May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians May. 18 6.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (55 total hits).

He's slashing .256/.336/.442 on the year.

Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has put up 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.311/.512 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 48 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .239/.322/.363 so far this season.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .279/.390/.419 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2

