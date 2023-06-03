Andrew Vaughn will lead the way for the Chicago White Sox (24-35) on Saturday, June 3, when they match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (26-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

