Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB action with 60 total home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (254 total).

The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.402).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Cease heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease has put together nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez

