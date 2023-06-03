How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB action with 60 total home runs.
- Chicago is 22nd in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- Chicago is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (254 total).
- The White Sox's .298 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.402).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Cease heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cease has put together nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
