Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (24-35) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (26-29) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the White Sox are 4-4-0 against the spread.

This season, the White Sox have won 14 out of the 24 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has played as favorites of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 62.3% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 254 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule