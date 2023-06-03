On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .288 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 31 of 42 games this year (73.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 22 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (77.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings