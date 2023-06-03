Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .288 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 31 of 42 games this year (73.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (77.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
