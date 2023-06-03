On Saturday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .153 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 11 of 29 games this year (37.9%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (13.8%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
.167 AVG .152
.211 OBP .200
.167 SLG .364
0 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 12/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Lorenzen (2-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
