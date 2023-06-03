The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk while hitting .216.
  • In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%).
  • In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.143 AVG .136
.143 OBP .136
.286 SLG .136
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
