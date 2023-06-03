The Minnesota Lynx (0-6) visit the Washington Mystics (3-2) one game after Napheesa Collier went off for 30 points in the Lynx's 89-84 loss to the Sun. This contest airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 85 Lynx 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-8.9)

Washington (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.7

Lynx vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread this season.

Two of Minnesota's games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are seventh in the WNBA offensively (78.3 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (87.8 points conceded).

Minnesota is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (34) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.7).

The Lynx are ninth in the league in turnovers per game (14.5) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.7).

The Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.7. And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.3%.

Minnesota takes 30.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.6% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.4% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.