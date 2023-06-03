After batting .091 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

  • Rios is hitting .080 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Rios has gotten a hit in two of 16 games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Rios has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
.200 AVG .067
.500 OBP .176
.800 SLG .133
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
3/3 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 9
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
