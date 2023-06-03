Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .091 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios is hitting .080 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Rios has gotten a hit in two of 16 games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Rios has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.067
|.500
|OBP
|.176
|.800
|SLG
|.133
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|3/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
