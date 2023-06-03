Saturday's contest between the San Diego Padres (26-31) and Chicago Cubs (25-31) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (3-4) versus the Cubs and Drew Smyly (5-2).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs have put together a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (250 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule