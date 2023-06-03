Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .270 with three doubles, nine home runs and five walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in nine games this year (45.0%), leaving the park in 11.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 4.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
