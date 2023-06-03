On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Vaughn is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 71.9% of his 57 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (12.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 29 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings