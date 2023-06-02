Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers
|White Sox vs Tigers Odds
|White Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .266 with nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (23.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.