On Friday, Yan Gomes (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .270 with a double, six home runs and four walks.

In 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 16 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings