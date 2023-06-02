Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 2, 2023
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Zach McKinstry and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI (54 total hits).
- He's slashing .255/.333/.443 so far this season.
- Vaughn will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.313/.519 so far this year.
- Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .288/.400/.432 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 47 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .237/.319/.364 slash line so far this year.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
