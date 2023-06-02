Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Zach McKinstry and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI (54 total hits).

He's slashing .255/.333/.443 so far this season.

Vaughn will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 54 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .260/.313/.519 so far this year.

Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .288/.400/.432 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 47 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .237/.319/.364 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

