Reese Olson will start for the Detroit Tigers aiming to take down Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with 60 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago's .393 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The White Sox's .242 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (251 total runs).

The White Sox rank 29th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.409).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Clevinger is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Clevinger heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino

