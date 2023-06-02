Andrew Vaughn and Zach McKinstry are the hottest hitters on the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, who meet on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games. For seven games in a row, Chicago and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks in that span being 8.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have a 13-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.5% of those games).

Chicago has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 60% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-25-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 3-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-15 10-20 9-18 14-17 18-27 5-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.