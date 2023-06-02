White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (23-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.
The White Sox will give the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson.
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the White Sox have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored 251 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|L 7-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning
|May 30
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|May 31
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
|June 2
|Tigers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|June 3
|Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 4
|Tigers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|June 7
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Luis Severino
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.