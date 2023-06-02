Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (23-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The White Sox will give the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The White Sox have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the White Sox have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.
  • Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.
  • Chicago has scored 251 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 27 @ Tigers L 7-3 Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
May 28 @ Tigers L 6-5 Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
May 29 Angels L 6-4 Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning
May 30 Angels W 7-3 Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
May 31 Angels L 12-5 Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
June 2 Tigers - Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
June 3 Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Michael Lorenzen
June 4 Tigers - Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
June 6 @ Yankees - Lucas Giolito vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
June 7 @ Yankees - Lance Lynn vs Clarke Schmidt
June 8 @ Yankees - TBA vs Luis Severino

