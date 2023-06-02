Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (23-35) and the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

The White Sox will give the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have a record of 3-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 251 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule