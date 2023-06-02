Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .263 with seven doubles and nine walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 39 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
