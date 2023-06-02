The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .263 with seven doubles and nine walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 25 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 39 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 18 GP 21 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings