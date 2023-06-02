After batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .293 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 31 of 41 games this season (75.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (12.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (43.9%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 21 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings