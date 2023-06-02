On Friday, Romy Gonzalez (batting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk while hitting .211.

This year, Gonzalez has posted at least one hit in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.

In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 14 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings