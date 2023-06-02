Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Friday, Romy Gonzalez (batting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and a walk while hitting .211.
- This year, Gonzalez has posted at least one hit in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.
- In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- The 23-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
